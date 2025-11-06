Thursday, November 6, 2025

Musician Sarah McQuaid is known for folk-oriented guitar playing and songs. She's currently on tour in the U.S., playing a variety of venues ranging from theaters to libraries. She says that although the life of a touring musician has become more complicated in recent years, she's thankful to continue reaching new fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McQuaid and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Proposed changes to the funding formula for corrections programs in Kansas are on hold after some local agencies raised concerns.

Thousands of Kansans are facing surging health care costs as they look to enroll in the Affordable Care Act marketplace…which opened Saturday.

Republican State Attorney General Kris Kobach is charging a Kansas mayor with election fraud.

Flags in Kansas are at half staff following the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney this week.

The Kansas City Royals are asking the public for feedback on potential stadium sites.

The parent company of Pizza Hut says it’s reviewing options for the restaurant chain, including a possible sale.

Environmental groups are restoring green spaces along a key Kansas City river to protect it from pollution.

The United Way of the Plains will hold a flash food drive tomorrow.

