Wednesday, November 5, 2025

What does it mean to be represented? That’s a question facing residents of Johnson County, Kansas, who could soon find themselves in new congressional districts. Although Tuesday evening, Kansas’ Republican House leader dropped efforts to force a redraw of U.S. House districts, Republican lawmakers want to split up the county to make it harder for Democrats to win. But mid-decade redistricting would bring big changes to the state’s richest county.

Plus more on these stories:

Joseph Shepard won Wichita’s District 1 City Council seat. We have more on the results of yesterday’s election.

Two incumbent Wichita City Council members were elected to a second term last night.

A retired teacher and a public education activist ousted incumbents to win seats on the Wichita school board yesterday.

Mulvane voters narrowly approved a $45.2 million dollar school bond issue yesterday, but school bonds failed in two other area districts.

Voters in McPherson County have approved a half-cent sales tax to fund emergency medical services and fire departments.

Halstead has voted to ban the construction of a Battery Energy Storage System in unofficial election results.

A program that helps low-income Kansas residents pay their energy bills is on pause because of the federal government shutdown.

Welfare advocates say Kansans are still waiting for federal food assistance despite a recent court order to fund the program. Nearly 190,000 residents receive food stamps.

A smaller percentage of Wichita students scored in the lowest levels on state assessment tests last spring.

Middle school students from across the area will compete in a global robotics competition at Century II this week.

