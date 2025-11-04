© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The process of removing the tops of corn plants to control pollination, or detasseling, has become a political issue in Nebraska. For years, contractors hiring local teenagers have claimed that big seed companies are prioritizing workers with H-2A visas for the job. A new law was supposed to reveal who’s doing the work, but it’s sparked more questions.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Today is election day in Sedgwick County, and over 100 polling sites will be open.
  • A Wichita school board member is taking a leave of absence because of health issues.
  • A local non-profit is providing emergency grant funds to food pantries in the Wichita area.
  • The Wichita school district is developing an online dashboard to show the condition of each school building.
  • The Wichita City Council will once again weigh in on the fate of the Crown Uptown theater.
  • Rural Opportunity Kansas lawmakers want to find new ways to incentivize people moving to rural parts of the state.
  • China has committed to buy 12 million tons of U-S soybeans this year... about half of what it would normally import.
  • A Kansas man has won the $1 million dollar top prize in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff.
  • Advanced choral groups from all eight Wichita high schools will perform at a public event Thursday.
  • A building on the Wichita State University campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
  • The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens its season tonight at Koch Arena.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Molly Ashford, Will Bauer, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Nick Loomis, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
