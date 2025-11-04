Tuesday, November 4, 2025

The process of removing the tops of corn plants to control pollination, or detasseling, has become a political issue in Nebraska. For years, contractors hiring local teenagers have claimed that big seed companies are prioritizing workers with H-2A visas for the job. A new law was supposed to reveal who’s doing the work, but it’s sparked more questions.

Plus more on these stories:



Today is election day in Sedgwick County, and over 100 polling sites will be open.

A Wichita school board member is taking a leave of absence because of health issues.

A local non-profit is providing emergency grant funds to food pantries in the Wichita area.

The Wichita school district is developing an online dashboard to show the condition of each school building.

The Wichita City Council will once again weigh in on the fate of the Crown Uptown theater.

Rural Opportunity Kansas lawmakers want to find new ways to incentivize people moving to rural parts of the state.

China has committed to buy 12 million tons of U-S soybeans this year... about half of what it would normally import.

A Kansas man has won the $1 million dollar top prize in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff.

Advanced choral groups from all eight Wichita high schools will perform at a public event Thursday.

A building on the Wichita State University campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens its season tonight at Koch Arena.

