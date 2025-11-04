Tuesday, November 4, 2025
The process of removing the tops of corn plants to control pollination, or detasseling, has become a political issue in Nebraska. For years, contractors hiring local teenagers have claimed that big seed companies are prioritizing workers with H-2A visas for the job. A new law was supposed to reveal who’s doing the work, but it’s sparked more questions.
Plus more on these stories:
- Today is election day in Sedgwick County, and over 100 polling sites will be open.
- A Wichita school board member is taking a leave of absence because of health issues.
- A local non-profit is providing emergency grant funds to food pantries in the Wichita area.
- The Wichita school district is developing an online dashboard to show the condition of each school building.
- The Wichita City Council will once again weigh in on the fate of the Crown Uptown theater.
- Rural Opportunity Kansas lawmakers want to find new ways to incentivize people moving to rural parts of the state.
- China has committed to buy 12 million tons of U-S soybeans this year... about half of what it would normally import.
- A Kansas man has won the $1 million dollar top prize in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff.
- Advanced choral groups from all eight Wichita high schools will perform at a public event Thursday.
- A building on the Wichita State University campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
- The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens its season tonight at Koch Arena.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Molly Ashford, Will Bauer, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Nick Loomis, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson