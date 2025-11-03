Monday, November 3, 2025

Max Abood has a new five-song recording out under the name Gray Shore. The collection, which is titled An Open Letter To Myself, was inspired in part by Abood's attitudes toward mental health. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Max Abood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is suing Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach over her ability to represent Kansas in court.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is challenging a state law that allows judges to extend probation sentences for people who can’t pay fines.

National Weather Service stations in Kansas have struggled to recover from federal staffing cuts by the Trump administration earlier this year.

A Wichita school board member asked district leaders Friday to research what it would take to launch a middle-school football program.

Koch Industries wants to rezone more than 350 acres of farmland in north Wichita.

Sedgwick County is opening a new satellite tag office in east Wichita.

United Way of the Plains is seeking volunteers to help with distributing holiday gifts in the Wichita area.

A film festival featuring only indigenous films will be held next week in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

