© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, November 3, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Max Abood has a new five-song recording out under the name Gray Shore. The collection, which is titled An Open Letter To Myself, was inspired in part by Abood's attitudes toward mental health. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Max Abood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is suing Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach over her ability to represent Kansas in court.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is challenging a state law that allows judges to extend probation sentences for people who can’t pay fines.
  • National Weather Service stations in Kansas have struggled to recover from federal staffing cuts by the Trump administration earlier this year.
  • A Wichita school board member asked district leaders Friday to research what it would take to launch a middle-school football program.
  • Koch Industries wants to rezone more than 350 acres of farmland in north Wichita.
  • Sedgwick County is opening a new satellite tag office in east Wichita.
  • United Way of the Plains is seeking volunteers to help with distributing holiday gifts in the Wichita area.
  • A film festival featuring only indigenous films will be held next week in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell