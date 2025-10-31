© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 31, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

We're having a little fun this Halloween. KMUW's Tom Shine visited a "scary" attraction, and we get to tag along.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Elections for mayors, commissioners and local school boards across the state are on Tuesday, November 4.
  • Wichita will announce its finalists for city manager on November 10th.
  • Food banks are preparing for increased demand… as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to lose funding because of the government shutdown.
  • Animal rescue workers say a state law that limits the movement of sick animals has led the Wichita Animal Shelter to increase its euthanasia rates.
  • The people who brought Wichita the Somewhere Music Festival are introducing a new holiday event in late November.
  • Wichita State University will host a high school robotics event this weekend.
  • Parts of Broadway will be closed to traffic on Sunday as part of the annual Wichita Toy Run.
  • Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning when Kansans set their clocks to fall back one hour.
  • Several streets in and around Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will be closed tonight for Halloween.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Piper Pinnetti and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
