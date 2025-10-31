Friday, October 31, 2025
We're having a little fun this Halloween. KMUW's Tom Shine visited a "scary" attraction, and we get to tag along.
Plus more on these stories:
- Elections for mayors, commissioners and local school boards across the state are on Tuesday, November 4.
- Wichita will announce its finalists for city manager on November 10th.
- Food banks are preparing for increased demand… as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to lose funding because of the government shutdown.
- Animal rescue workers say a state law that limits the movement of sick animals has led the Wichita Animal Shelter to increase its euthanasia rates.
- The people who brought Wichita the Somewhere Music Festival are introducing a new holiday event in late November.
- Wichita State University will host a high school robotics event this weekend.
- Parts of Broadway will be closed to traffic on Sunday as part of the annual Wichita Toy Run.
- Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning when Kansans set their clocks to fall back one hour.
- Several streets in and around Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will be closed tonight for Halloween.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Piper Pinnetti and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson