Friday, October 31, 2025

We're having a little fun this Halloween. KMUW's Tom Shine visited a "scary" attraction, and we get to tag along.

Plus more on these stories:

Elections for mayors, commissioners and local school boards across the state are on Tuesday, November 4.

Wichita will announce its finalists for city manager on November 10th.

Food banks are preparing for increased demand… as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to lose funding because of the government shutdown.

Animal rescue workers say a state law that limits the movement of sick animals has led the Wichita Animal Shelter to increase its euthanasia rates.

The people who brought Wichita the Somewhere Music Festival are introducing a new holiday event in late November.

Wichita State University will host a high school robotics event this weekend.

Parts of Broadway will be closed to traffic on Sunday as part of the annual Wichita Toy Run.

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning when Kansans set their clocks to fall back one hour.

Several streets in and around Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will be closed tonight for Halloween.

