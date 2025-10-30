Thursday, October 30, 2025

The current rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills is arguably one of the NFL's best in recent years. The greatest years in Bills history can also be linked to the Chiefs, but under awkward circumstances.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether the Second Amendment provides protection to gun owners in all circumstances.

A survey found more than 91% of Kansans think affordable child care is crucial for families and the economy.

Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are in the early stages of potentially developing a joint training facility for local firefighters.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson is in Israel this week.

A company that builds aircraft controlled by artificial intelligence is opening a new manufacturing facility in Newton.

A section of I-135 near the K-96 interchange is scheduled to close this weekend for construction work.

The Wichita Rowing Association will host its 33rd Annual Frostbite Regatta on Sunday.



