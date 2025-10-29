© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
If you eat food, you benefit from bats. Bats eat untold tons of pests every night, which helps to keep crops healthy and saves farmers money. But on some farms, bats might be able to play an even bigger role.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Police are offering a reward for information in a fatal shooting at a Wichita park last week.
  • Food pantries are asking for community support as tens of thousands of Kansans will not receive their food stamps in November.
  • The Wichita City Council will consider increasing water and sewer rates by six-point-two percent next year.
  • Advance in-person voting at 19 satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins tomorrow.
  • Textron Aviation says it will upgrade its east Wichita campus and hire more employees if it wins a contract to build training jets for the US Navy.
  • Most Kansans remain in favor of Medicaid expansion. They also favor legalizing marijuana and raising the state's minimum wage.
  • Harvester Arts in Wichita is urging artists to submit proposals for the next ICT Soup program, which is returning after a four-year hiatus.
  • The state’s cold weather rule, which prevents people from losing utility services, begins Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

