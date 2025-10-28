Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Homelessness in Kansas has fallen this year. But President Donald Trump wants to end federal support for some programs that homeless advocates say are effective. That may disrupt their work and increase the number of people who are without housing. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke to editor Stephen Koranda about the changes.

Plus more on these stories:

Federal officials say benefits through the supplemental nutrition assistance program — or SNAP — won't be issued later this week if the government remains shut down.

A Second Amendment case from Wichita will be argued before the Kansas Supreme Court this week.

The Bucklin City Council was found in violation of the state's open meetings law.

The Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University has released its 2025 "Kansas Speaks" survey.

Kansas Republicans are one step closer to redrawing the state’s congressional map in their party’s favor.

Pharmacy technicians at the University of Kansas Health System are trying to unionize over what they say are poor working conditions.

The National Football League has approved the sale of a minority interest in the New York Giants to the family of the late David Koch.

A section of I-135 near the K-96 interchange is scheduled to close this weekend for construction work.

Sedgwick County held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning for a new outdoor fitness area designed for senior adults.



