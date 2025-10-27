Monday, October 27, 2025

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission agree senior centers are worth funding. What they haven’t been able to agree on in recent years, is how to fund them. Now, officials are looking into new options for how to divvy up money for the county’s 19 senior centers.

Plus more on these stories:

Some Kansas lawmakers want to improve services for drivers by privatizing the state’s motor vehicle offices.

Some Kansas lawmakers are raising questions about increases to student fees at state universities.

A soybean disease has been found in Minnesota for the first time. It’s the latest state to detect it since the disease arrived in the Midwest through Illinois in 2018.

Kansas has announced new construction projects for K-96 in Wichita.

Wichita State University dedicated a new space last week that will help people learn about and use historic printing tools.

Marching bands from all seven Wichita high schools will perform at an event this evening.

