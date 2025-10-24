Friday, October 24, 2025
What happens when two of Wichita’s art behemoths team up? Well, that already kind of happened when John and Connie Ernatt got married in 1999. However, their newest exhibition features collaborative work - something relatively unexplored until now. Torin Andersen talked with the Ernatts at Diver Studio on Commerce Street, where they create their art.
Plus more on these stories:
- Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the administration’s intent to increase beef imports from Argentina in a Fox Business interview Thursday morning.
- Sedgwick County Commissioners are asking for changes to the appraisal process as part of their 2026 legislative platform.
- The Wichita Police Department says a new property crimes reduction task force has recovered more than $7 million dollars' worth of stolen property.
- It’s flu season in the Midwest, but respiratory illnesses are at relatively low levels and remain mostly stable.
- The Wichita City Council has approved nearly $500 thousand dollars in funding for 31 arts and culture nonprofits.
- The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed Jeff Goering as chief judge for District 18, which covers Sedgwick County.
- A Wichita elementary school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for student achievement on assessment tests.
- Sedgwick County will host a hazardous waste collection Saturday.Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Molly Ashford, Meg Britton-Mehlish, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson