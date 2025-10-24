© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 24, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
What happens when two of Wichita’s art behemoths team up? Well, that already kind of happened when John and Connie Ernatt got married in 1999. However, their newest exhibition features collaborative work - something relatively unexplored until now. Torin Andersen talked with the Ernatts at Diver Studio on Commerce Street, where they create their art.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the administration’s intent to increase beef imports from Argentina in a Fox Business interview Thursday morning.
  • Sedgwick County Commissioners are asking for changes to the appraisal process as part of their 2026 legislative platform.
  • The Wichita Police Department says a new property crimes reduction task force has recovered more than $7 million dollars' worth of stolen property.
  • It’s flu season in the Midwest, but respiratory illnesses are at relatively low levels and remain mostly stable.
  • The Wichita City Council has approved nearly $500 thousand dollars in funding for 31 arts and culture nonprofits.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed Jeff Goering as chief judge for District 18, which covers Sedgwick County.
  • A Wichita elementary school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for student achievement on assessment tests.
  • Sedgwick County will host a hazardous waste collection Saturday.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
    Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Torin Andersen, Molly Ashford, Meg Britton-Mehlish, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
