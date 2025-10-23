Thursday, October 23, 2025

Oregon-based singer-songwriter Nick Jaina made his latest album at home, focusing on making the material sound more intimate and authentic. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nick Jaina and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council delayed action on one rental housing reform earlier this week and narrowly rejected two other renter's rights proposals.

The Wichita City Council approved a $2 million dollar plan Tuesday to develop the former Central Library into an event venue.

Ascension Via Christi plans to open a new emergency department in west Wichita in 2027.

Welfare advocates are warning over 185,000 Kansans using federal food assistance that they could soon lose their benefits.

Union Pacific is expanding its plan to clean up contamination caused by a spill at one its railyards.

Drivers going from Wichita to Derby will have to use a detour for the next year while a bridge is rebuilt.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Mya Scott, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson