Wednesday, October 22, 2025

It is peak pumpkin season. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin pies… our love affair with this orange gourd is bigger than ever. But did you know there is a thriving community of Midwestern growers harvesting pumpkins bigger and heavier than you can imagine?

Plus more on these stories:

University of Kansas leaders met with federal officials Monday to discuss an offer to provide preferential access to federal funds to some schools.

Three local government agencies will hold a joint town hall Wednesday in Wichita.

The federal government shutdown will not affect local Women, Infants and Children services, also known as WIC.

A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and helping schools fill vacancies.

The renovated emergency department at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph opens today.

Sedgwick County residents can safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medication this weekend.

Goodwill Industries of Kansas will open a jobs and training center next month.

