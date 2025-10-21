Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Two companies have revealed plans in recent weeks to potentially install nuclear reactors in Kansas. Their proposals are very different, but both are part of the race to open a new chapter in the history of U.S. nuclear power. From the Kansas News Service, reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda explain.
Plus more on these stories:
- Republican Kansas lawmakers are trying to organize a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.
- A federal court ruling may protect Kansas from the Trump administration’s request for private data on food assistance recipients.
- The birth of four elephant calves at the Sedgwick County Zoo is making the elephant exhibit cozy.
- Sedgwick County’s new Comcare Community Crisis Center began construction Monday.
- The future of ranching and conservation may be fenceless with high-tech cattle collars instead.
- The time for students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA forms, is here again, despite the government shutdown.
- Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year.
- The student newspaper at Wichita State University has received national awards for its work on and off campus.Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Zane Irwin, Stephen Koranda, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Piper Pinnetti
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay