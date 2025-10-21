© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Two companies have revealed plans in recent weeks to potentially install nuclear reactors in Kansas. Their proposals are very different, but both are part of the race to open a new chapter in the history of U.S. nuclear power. From the Kansas News Service, reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda explain.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Republican Kansas lawmakers are trying to organize a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.
  • A federal court ruling may protect Kansas from the Trump administration’s request for private data on food assistance recipients.
  • The birth of four elephant calves at the Sedgwick County Zoo is making the elephant exhibit cozy.
  • Sedgwick County’s new Comcare Community Crisis Center began construction Monday.
  • The future of ranching and conservation may be fenceless with high-tech cattle collars instead.
  • The time for students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA forms, is here again, despite the government shutdown.
  • Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year.
  • The student newspaper at Wichita State University has received national awards for its work on and off campus.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
    Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Zane Irwin, Stephen Koranda, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Piper Pinnetti
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Beth Golay
Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
