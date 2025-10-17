Friday, October 17, 2025

Voters will decide next month who will fill three of the seven seats on Wichita’s City Council. The winning candidates will help chart the city’s course for the next four years.

Plus more on these stories:

More families of kindergartners in Kansas are opting out of vaccinations for non-medical reasons.

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has responded after Politico exposed racist chat messages from leaders of the state Young Republicans group.

Another Kansas Democratic candidate is challenging Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall.

Officials are warning Kansas drivers of increased deer activity in the coming months.

Crews broke ground in Newton Wednesday on a new housing complex designed for young adults transitioning out of foster care.

Lynette Woodard of Wichita was named one of the best women’s college basketball players from the past 50 years.

