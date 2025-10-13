Monday, October 13, 2025

November's election will decide four seats on the Wichita Board of Education. And this year's campaign is shaping up much differently than the one four years ago. Tom Shine and Suzanne Perez recently sat down to discuss the local school board races.

Plus more on these stories:

A new initiative in Wichita is helping local businesses be more welcoming to people living with dementia.

Four Kansas school districts say they have not received any formal complaints about their policies for accommodating transgender students.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming general election is tomorrow.

The Wichita school district will host a vaccine clinic this week.

Local artists will highlight their work during a nature walk on Saturday.



