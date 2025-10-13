© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 13, 2025

By Debra Fraser
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
November's election will decide four seats on the Wichita Board of Education. And this year's campaign is shaping up much differently than the one four years ago. Tom Shine and Suzanne Perez recently sat down to discuss the local school board races.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new initiative in Wichita is helping local businesses be more welcoming to people living with dementia.
  • Four Kansas school districts say they have not received any formal complaints about their policies for accommodating transgender students.
  • The last day to register to vote for the upcoming general election is tomorrow.
  • The Wichita school district will host a vaccine clinic this week.
  • Local artists will highlight their work during a nature walk on Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
