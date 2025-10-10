Friday, October 10, 2025

A number of musicians will gather at Fisch Haus this Sunday to remember Kansas-born composer and musician Paul Elwood. Among those performers will be Susan Mayo who knew Elwood for over 40 years and knew him as a both a musician and a friend.

Plus more on these stories:

A difference in the state and local limits for campaign contributions has created confusion in the Wichita city council races.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Wichita to Orlando for the summer.

The Mid-America All-Indian Center will hold an event Saturday for Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day.

Court documents say a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy kept his knee on an inmate’s back for about a minute and a half before the man died.

Several streets in downtown Wichita and the surrounding area will be closed Sunday for the Prairie Fire Marathon.

The Wichita school district has hired a new director of partnerships and belonging.

The government shutdown comes at a terrible time for Midwestern farmers.

