© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 10, 2025

By Debra Fraser
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A number of musicians will gather at Fisch Haus this Sunday to remember Kansas-born composer and musician Paul Elwood. Among those performers will be Susan Mayo who knew Elwood for over 40 years and knew him as a both a musician and a friend.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A difference in the state and local limits for campaign contributions has created confusion in the Wichita city council races.
  • Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Wichita to Orlando for the summer.
  • The Mid-America All-Indian Center will hold an event Saturday for Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day.
  • Court documents say a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy kept his knee on an inmate’s back for about a minute and a half before the man died.
  • Several streets in downtown Wichita and the surrounding area will be closed Sunday for the Prairie Fire Marathon.
  • The Wichita school district has hired a new director of partnerships and belonging.
  • The government shutdown comes at a terrible time for Midwestern farmers.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
See stories by Debra Fraser