Friday, October 10, 2025
A number of musicians will gather at Fisch Haus this Sunday to remember Kansas-born composer and musician Paul Elwood. Among those performers will be Susan Mayo who knew Elwood for over 40 years and knew him as a both a musician and a friend.
Plus more on these stories:
- A difference in the state and local limits for campaign contributions has created confusion in the Wichita city council races.
- Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Wichita to Orlando for the summer.
- The Mid-America All-Indian Center will hold an event Saturday for Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day.
- Court documents say a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy kept his knee on an inmate’s back for about a minute and a half before the man died.
- Several streets in downtown Wichita and the surrounding area will be closed Sunday for the Prairie Fire Marathon.
- The Wichita school district has hired a new director of partnerships and belonging.
- The government shutdown comes at a terrible time for Midwestern farmers.
Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson