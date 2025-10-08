Wednesday, October 8, 2025

The American Heartland has seen a big boom in the number of wineries over the last three decades. But U.S. wine sales have trended down since 2019. As part of the Food Routes series… Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports on what that means for grape growers and wine makers across the region.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school leaders are working on new ways to show the condition of aging school buildings and possibly make their case for another bond issue.

Wichita schools received an overall grade of "C" in a recent survey of community members.

Wichita's Starlite Drive-In received a $200,000 dollar loan for new projectors in 20-18. Now it's getting a second chance to pay the city back.

One week into the government shutdown fight, Kansas federal lawmakers say they want a bipartisan deal. But so far, nobody seems willing to make concessions.

Two events protesting the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration will be held this month in Wichita.

Kansas State University will unveil its new Bilbrey Family Event Center on Friday .

Empty Bowls Wichita will host its annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser on October 18th.

