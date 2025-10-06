Monday, October 6, 2025
A self-guided tour of an art museum can be relaxing. A tour guided by an educated docent can be revelatory. KMUW's Torin Andersen recently talked with the docents at the Ulrich Museum of Art.
Plus more on these stories:
- Enrollment at Wichita public schools is down again this year, continuing a decade-long trend.
- Two Kansas professors are urging teachers to learn more about artificial intelligence and think about its limitations before using AI tools in the classroom.
- Kansas advocates are helping rural workers navigate the fine print of new federal tax deductions for tips and overtime.
- The US Department of Agriculture expects a strong corn and soybean harvest this year.
- The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will open a new exhibit about electric guitars next month.
- Two Wichita bookstores will hold events this week to mark Banned Books Week.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti and Joe Schulz
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson