Monday, October 6, 2025

A self-guided tour of an art museum can be relaxing. A tour guided by an educated docent can be revelatory. KMUW's Torin Andersen recently talked with the docents at the Ulrich Museum of Art.

Plus more on these stories:



Enrollment at Wichita public schools is down again this year, continuing a decade-long trend.

Two Kansas professors are urging teachers to learn more about artificial intelligence and think about its limitations before using AI tools in the classroom.

Kansas advocates are helping rural workers navigate the fine print of new federal tax deductions for tips and overtime.

The US Department of Agriculture expects a strong corn and soybean harvest this year.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will open a new exhibit about electric guitars next month.

Two Wichita bookstores will hold events this week to mark Banned Books Week.

