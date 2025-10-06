© 2025 KMUW
Monday, October 6, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A self-guided tour of an art museum can be relaxing. A tour guided by an educated docent can be revelatory. KMUW's Torin Andersen recently talked with the docents at the Ulrich Museum of Art.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Enrollment at Wichita public schools is down again this year, continuing a decade-long trend.
  • Two Kansas professors are urging teachers to learn more about artificial intelligence and think about its limitations before using AI tools in the classroom.
  • Kansas advocates are helping rural workers navigate the fine print of new federal tax deductions for tips and overtime.
  • The US Department of Agriculture expects a strong corn and soybean harvest this year.
  • The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will open a new exhibit about electric guitars next month.
  • Two Wichita bookstores will hold events this week to mark Banned Books Week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti and Joe Schulz
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
