Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 18, 2025

By Debra Fraser
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Grammy award winning artist Brent Jones is known for creating and leading mass choirs across the country, sometimes hundreds of voices. He'll be in Wichita Thursday looking for singers to take part in a workshop that will culminate in a gospel concert this Sunday.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Spirit AeroSystems has reached a $29 million dollar settlement in a lawsuit filed by some of its stockholders.
  • Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to blame for some people's distrust in vaccines.
  • Leaders at Kansas State University want to remove the word “diversity” from the school’s mission statement to comply with a new state law.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court swore in its newest justice Wednesday.
  • Three new art installations will join the Keeper of the Plains as landmarks on the Arkansas River.
  • Attorneys representing a pro-Palestinian student group from The University of Missouri argued Tuesday in federal court that the school violated their First Amendment rights by excluding them from this year’s homecoming parade.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
    Editors: Tom Shine
    Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
