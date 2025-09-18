Thursday, September 18, 2025
Grammy award winning artist Brent Jones is known for creating and leading mass choirs across the country, sometimes hundreds of voices. He'll be in Wichita Thursday looking for singers to take part in a workshop that will culminate in a gospel concert this Sunday.
Plus more on these stories:
- Spirit AeroSystems has reached a $29 million dollar settlement in a lawsuit filed by some of its stockholders.
- Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to blame for some people's distrust in vaccines.
- Leaders at Kansas State University want to remove the word “diversity” from the school’s mission statement to comply with a new state law.
- The Kansas Supreme Court swore in its newest justice Wednesday.
- Three new art installations will join the Keeper of the Plains as landmarks on the Arkansas River.
- Attorneys representing a pro-Palestinian student group from The University of Missouri argued Tuesday in federal court that the school violated their First Amendment rights by excluding them from this year’s homecoming parade. Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Editors: Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson