Tuesday, September 16, 2025

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is calling for the release of inmates facing nonviolent charges without having to pay bail. But at the same time, President Donald Trump wants to end that practice across the country. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke to editor Stephen Koranda about how cashless bail affects low-income people and crime rates.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita school leaders say the district's enrollment is lower again this year, though final figures have not been reported.

A ban on soda and candy for Kansas recipients of food assistance is facing some bureaucratic roadblocks.

State health officials told health providers that an upcoming meeting could be the deciding moment on the availability of covid vaccines this year.

The Wichita Wind Surge ended its season Sunday with an 8-5 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks in Texas.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is recruiting poll workers to help staff voting sites for the November election.

A precious tradition occurred during the Sedgwick County Zoo’s annual Zoobilee event when a baby bison was born.

An event showcasing businesses in Wichita will take place later this month.

