Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Prairie once covered nearly a third of North America. Most of it is gone. Conservationists want to save what’s left – and part of that work includes winning public support for these landscapes. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen talks to one scientist using art to achieve that.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area finally received $500,000 of federal funding that had been withheld for six months.
  • Sedgwick County will host an event for people to learn more about resources on safety and emergency preparedness.
  • The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is opening a new facility at Pittsburg State University.
  • A ceremony marking the terror attacks on 9-11 will be held Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
  • Kansas State University and the University Kansas are pairing up in Wichita this week during their Sunflower University Tour.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Piper Pinnetti, Rachel Schnelle, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
