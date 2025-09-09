Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Prairie once covered nearly a third of North America. Most of it is gone. Conservationists want to save what’s left – and part of that work includes winning public support for these landscapes. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen talks to one scientist using art to achieve that.

Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area finally received $500,000 of federal funding that had been withheld for six months.

Sedgwick County will host an event for people to learn more about resources on safety and emergency preparedness.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is opening a new facility at Pittsburg State University.

A ceremony marking the terror attacks on 9-11 will be held Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Kansas State University and the University Kansas are pairing up in Wichita this week during their Sunflower University Tour.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Piper Pinnetti, Rachel Schnelle, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

