Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Prairie once covered nearly a third of North America. Most of it is gone. Conservationists want to save what’s left – and part of that work includes winning public support for these landscapes. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen talks to one scientist using art to achieve that.
Plus more on these stories:
- Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area finally received $500,000 of federal funding that had been withheld for six months.
- Sedgwick County will host an event for people to learn more about resources on safety and emergency preparedness.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is opening a new facility at Pittsburg State University.
- A ceremony marking the terror attacks on 9-11 will be held Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
- Kansas State University and the University Kansas are pairing up in Wichita this week during their Sunflower University Tour.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Piper Pinnetti, Rachel Schnelle, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson