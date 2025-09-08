Monday, September 8, 2025
Connie Bonfy became the first executive director of the Wichita Arts Council in May. She brings years of experience in arts management and education, as well as in grant writing and fundraising. Daniel Caudill spoke with Bonfy about recent arts funding challenges, the council’s role in the community, and how she ended up in the job.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita school board will consider contracts to sell two vacant school buildings when it meets tonight.
- A ban that restricts people who commit a crime in Old Town from returning to the entertainment district could be expanded.
- Kansas is getting some rare relief from drought after some places in the state experienced their wettest summer in decades.
- A new University of Michigan study gathered data on more than 15-thousand cattle and hog feed lots across America… information that hasn’t been readily available.
- A federal law sponsored by a Kansas senator is helping tackle sky-high ticket prices for events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
- The B-29 bomber Doc will be available for rides in Wichita this weekend.Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: AJ Jones, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson