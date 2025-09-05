Friday, September 5, 2025

For the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field. This Saturday, they’ll renew their border rivalry that dates back to the late 1800s. As Greg Echlin reports, some believe the game serves as a teaching tool for understanding history.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita police say they have arrested a suspect in a fatal Old Town shooting over the weekend.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly credits recent business developments in the state for a bump in tax collections this past month.

Some members of the Wichita teachers union say they plan to leave the group over endorsements in this year’s school board races.

As lawmakers consider an overhaul to school funding, they’re debating how much money to give career and technical education programs

The Chiefs will open their NFL season tonight in Brazil.

Members of the late David Koch’s family are reportedly interested in becoming minority owners of the New York Giants.

Wichita’s first common consumption drinking area opens today in Delano.

The city of Wichita will hold a career fair on Monday.

The Kansas Humane Society will hold an open microchip and vaccine clinic tomorrow.

