Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 4, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Between 1999 and 2019, the increase in the number of Indigenous pregnant women dying in Kansas was among the worst in the country. That’s why a group of Kansas women is training people to help expecting Indigenous moms through pregnancy and birth. We have more about the new doula program.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita will install safety barriers to protect city bus drivers after a transit employee was assaulted last summer.
  • Sedgwick County will require water to be processed in unincorporated parts of the county to try to keep the Arkansas River and Lake Afton clean.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 63-year-old jail inmate died Tuesday.
  • A community group in Wichita’s historic Midtown will restore a duplex in the area that was first built in 1923.
  • The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold a town hall in El Dorado about fee increases at state parks.
  • Small western Kansas high schools are switching to six-man football to keep their teams alive, while their town’s populations shrink. It’s a trend likely to grow.
  • A new nonprofit in Reno County will try to address some of the issues surrounding child care.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell