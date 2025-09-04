Thursday, September 4, 2025

Between 1999 and 2019, the increase in the number of Indigenous pregnant women dying in Kansas was among the worst in the country. That’s why a group of Kansas women is training people to help expecting Indigenous moms through pregnancy and birth. We have more about the new doula program.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita will install safety barriers to protect city bus drivers after a transit employee was assaulted last summer.

Sedgwick County will require water to be processed in unincorporated parts of the county to try to keep the Arkansas River and Lake Afton clean.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 63-year-old jail inmate died Tuesday.

A community group in Wichita’s historic Midtown will restore a duplex in the area that was first built in 1923.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold a town hall in El Dorado about fee increases at state parks.

Small western Kansas high schools are switching to six-man football to keep their teams alive, while their town’s populations shrink. It’s a trend likely to grow.

A new nonprofit in Reno County will try to address some of the issues surrounding child care.

