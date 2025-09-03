Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Mike Dillon is a Kansas City-based musician and composer who has spent decades performing with acts such as Brave Combo, Clutch, and Les Claypool of Primus [pry-mus]. His current band is the trio Punkadelick, which is in town for a few special performances and events this week. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Dillon about Punkadelick and the band's new album, Run White Boy Run.
- Millions of dollars in health grants have been restored to a few dozen states, but not to Kansas.
- A Kansas college cross-country runner remains in serious condition in a Wichita hospital after collapsing three weeks ago from heat stroke. There were warnings that conditions were dangerous.
- Flags will be flown at half-staff today to honor a police officer killed in the line of duty.
- Wichita-based Equity Bank is acquiring a banking company in Nebraska.
- The crowd of Republicans running for Kansas governor grew yesterday as finance executive Philip Sarnecki announced his bid.
- The annual Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson begins Friday.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine, Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay