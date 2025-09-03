Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Mike Dillon is a Kansas City-based musician and composer who has spent decades performing with acts such as Brave Combo, Clutch, and Les Claypool of Primus [pry-mus]. His current band is the trio Punkadelick, which is in town for a few special performances and events this week. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Dillon about Punkadelick and the band's new album, Run White Boy Run.

Millions of dollars in health grants have been restored to a few dozen states, but not to Kansas.

A Kansas college cross-country runner remains in serious condition in a Wichita hospital after collapsing three weeks ago from heat stroke. There were warnings that conditions were dangerous.

Flags will be flown at half-staff today to honor a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Wichita-based Equity Bank is acquiring a banking company in Nebraska.

The crowd of Republicans running for Kansas governor grew yesterday as finance executive Philip Sarnecki announced his bid.

The annual Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson begins Friday.

