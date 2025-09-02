Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Interest in local food boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But food prices are top of mind for a lot of consumers right now… and locally grown fruits and vegetables tend to cost more than produce at grocery stores. As part of our Food Routes series… Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer explores why that is.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita will begin implementing phase 3 of its downtown paid parking plan today.

Republican Congressman Ron Estes has introduced a bill to lift federal restrictions on a 650-acre piece of land in the northeast part of Sedgwick County.

Wichita will begin a new initiative to spruce up the central downtown business district.

Kansas Republicans are considering an attempt to redraw the state’s congressional map several years early. The districts already mostly favor Republicans.

After the Trump administration terminated $7 billion dollars in solar energy funding this month, state agencies and nonprofits across the country are preparing to abandon projects.

Some Kansas foster kids are missing out on school because of paperwork issues. Blaise Mesa reports.

Heights High School in Wichita has a new logo for its athletic uniforms and other branding.

The Wichita journalism collaborative will host an event on Thursday. The gathering will mark the end of the collaborative’s 18-month project exploring housing in Wichita.

