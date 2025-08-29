Friday, August 29, 2025

The last couple of decades have been tough on newspapers. Kansas has lost about 50 publications in the past 20 years. More than 60 percent of the state’s counties have one or fewer news outlets. And now another challenge: Owners of many small, family-owned newspapers are getting older, and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. KMUW's Tom Shine has the story.

Plus more on these stories:



An animal on display at the Sedgwick County Zoo since 1972 has died.

A civil rights activist is suing Mayor Lily Wu and other city officials as part of her efforts to get Wichita to consider reparations for Black residents.

Republican U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says rural hospitals in Kansas can still survive despite losing Medicaid funding. Moran toured some facilities this week to see the challenges they face.

Wichita State University is changing the name of its nursing school.

It will now be called the Ascension Via Christi — Wichita State University School of Nursing.

A Southeast Kansas county is attempting countywide zoning to prevent renewable energy projects.

Intrust Bank Arena will hold a job fair next month. The arena is looking to fill part-time positions in several departments, including operations, customer service, and food and beverage.

Newman University says its incoming undergraduate class is its largest since 2010.

