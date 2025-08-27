Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Lindsborg is well known as a community that supports the arts. And it’s produced painters like Birger Sandzen and Lester Raymer. Artist John Whitfield was a friend of Raymer’s, and the Smokey Valley Arts and Folklife center is hosting a retrospective of Whitfield's work. Torin Andersen talked with gallery curator Marsha Howe and the artist's daughter, Susan Whitfield, to find out more.
Plus we have more on these stories:
- US Senator Roger Marshall spoke at an event hosted by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will formally kick off his reelection campaign next week in Wichita.
- The Wichita City Council leaned into public safety and better streets as it approved its 2026 budget Tuesday.
- The Wichita Biomedical Campus hit another key milestone Tuesday.
- The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is warning area businesses about a wire transfer scam.
- A University of Kansas study shows substance use disorder is more prevalent in the state than previously thought.
- A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, Police officer was hit and killed early Tuesday by a suspect fleeing in a stolen car.
- Many city of Wichita buildings and attractions will be closed or have special hours because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson