Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Lindsborg is well known as a community that supports the arts. And it’s produced painters like Birger Sandzen and Lester Raymer. Artist John Whitfield was a friend of Raymer’s, and the Smokey Valley Arts and Folklife center is hosting a retrospective of Whitfield's work. Torin Andersen talked with gallery curator Marsha Howe and the artist's daughter, Susan Whitfield, to find out more.

US Senator Roger Marshall spoke at an event hosted by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will formally kick off his reelection campaign next week in Wichita.

The Wichita City Council leaned into public safety and better streets as it approved its 2026 budget Tuesday.

The Wichita Biomedical Campus hit another key milestone Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is warning area businesses about a wire transfer scam.

A University of Kansas study shows substance use disorder is more prevalent in the state than previously thought.

A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, Police officer was hit and killed early Tuesday by a suspect fleeing in a stolen car.

Many city of Wichita buildings and attractions will be closed or have special hours because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

