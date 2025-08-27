© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Lindsborg is well known as a community that supports the arts. And it’s produced painters like Birger Sandzen and Lester Raymer. Artist John Whitfield was a friend of Raymer’s, and the Smokey Valley Arts and Folklife center is hosting a retrospective of Whitfield's work. Torin Andersen talked with gallery curator Marsha Howe and the artist's daughter, Susan Whitfield, to find out more.

Plus we have more on these stories:

  • US Senator Roger Marshall spoke at an event hosted by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will formally kick off his reelection campaign next week in Wichita.
  • The Wichita City Council leaned into public safety and better streets as it approved its 2026 budget Tuesday.
  • The Wichita Biomedical Campus hit another key milestone Tuesday.
  • The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is warning area businesses about a wire transfer scam.
  • A University of Kansas study shows substance use disorder is more prevalent in the state than previously thought.
  • A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, Police officer was hit and killed early Tuesday by a suspect fleeing in a stolen car.
  • Many city of Wichita buildings and attractions will be closed or have special hours because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
