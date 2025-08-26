Tuesday, August 26, 2025

When you think of surfing in the U-S… you probably picture California or another coastal state. But surfers in the land-locked interior are also catching waves. Harvest Public Media’s Joe Schulz spent some time in the water… and has this look at how surfers are riding waves on lakes and rivers, too.

President Donald Trump wants to end federal support for housing-first programs to address homelessness. Kansas advocates say that could make homelessness worse.

The Kansas congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump to offer federal help to the state after severe storms in June.

The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Wichita has received a federal grant to help it train more rural physicians.

The application for federal student aid appears to be on schedule for the first time in three years.

Parts of Illinois could start to look a little more wild next year. A new law officially includes “rewilding” as part of the state’s conservation strategy.

The City of Wichita will reveal the new artwork at a dog park in West Wichita today.

