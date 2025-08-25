Monday, August 25, 2025

Zines have been a part of the punk music subculture since it began in the 1970s. These do-it-yourself publications help provide a snapshot of a community. KMUW's Hugo Phan spoke with three people trying to document Wichita’s punk scene through their own zine.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita residents have a final chance to address the City Council before it adopts its proposed 2026 budget.

Schools in Kansas must show videos on fetal development in some classes under a new state law. But it’s unclear how schools will do it.

Twelve states will soon be able to exclude certain junk foods from purchases using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This means grocers will have to accommodate the rules.

Technology and agriculture are fusing, allowing farmers to monitor their fields with drones.

The University of Kansas will rededicate its football stadium to honor students and faculty killed during World War 1.

The Learning Disabilities Association of America says one in five school children nationally have a learning disability like dyslexia. A conference is coming to Pittsburg, Kansas, focused on the learning disability.

The last of the pregnant elephants at the Sedgwick County Zoo has given birth.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

