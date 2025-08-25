Monday, August 25, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Zines have been a part of the punk music subculture since it began in the 1970s. These do-it-yourself publications help provide a snapshot of a community. KMUW's Hugo Phan spoke with three people trying to document Wichita’s punk scene through their own zine.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita residents have a final chance to address the City Council before it adopts its proposed 2026 budget.
- Schools in Kansas must show videos on fetal development in some classes under a new state law. But it’s unclear how schools will do it.
- Twelve states will soon be able to exclude certain junk foods from purchases using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This means grocers will have to accommodate the rules.
- Technology and agriculture are fusing, allowing farmers to monitor their fields with drones.
- The University of Kansas will rededicate its football stadium to honor students and faculty killed during World War 1.
- The Learning Disabilities Association of America says one in five school children nationally have a learning disability like dyslexia. A conference is coming to Pittsburg, Kansas, focused on the learning disability.
- The last of the pregnant elephants at the Sedgwick County Zoo has given birth.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay