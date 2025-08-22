© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 22, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
What’s in the water at the Sedgwick County Zoo? Three baby elephants have been born this year, with a fourth expected any day now. The births are significant not only for the zoo but for elephant herds across the country.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County commissioners voted this week to pay out the rest of a 5-year funding agreement with Exploration Place.
  • Officials with Downtown Wichita are seeking input on the next phase of downtown development.
  • The Kansas State football team will open its season tomorrow in Ireland.
  • The University of Kansas announced that its first football game of the season is a sellout in the rebranded David Booth Memorial Stadium.
  • Top musicians will gather for an annual traditional music contest this weekend in Lawrence
  • Several local music groups will perform as part of the Heritage Square Concert Series throughout September.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Greg Echlin and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
