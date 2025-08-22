Friday, August 22, 2025
What’s in the water at the Sedgwick County Zoo? Three baby elephants have been born this year, with a fourth expected any day now. The births are significant not only for the zoo but for elephant herds across the country.
Plus more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County commissioners voted this week to pay out the rest of a 5-year funding agreement with Exploration Place.
- Officials with Downtown Wichita are seeking input on the next phase of downtown development.
- The Kansas State football team will open its season tomorrow in Ireland.
- The University of Kansas announced that its first football game of the season is a sellout in the rebranded David Booth Memorial Stadium.
- Top musicians will gather for an annual traditional music contest this weekend in Lawrence
- Several local music groups will perform as part of the Heritage Square Concert Series throughout September.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Greg Echlin and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay