Friday, August 22, 2025

What’s in the water at the Sedgwick County Zoo? Three baby elephants have been born this year, with a fourth expected any day now. The births are significant not only for the zoo but for elephant herds across the country.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County commissioners voted this week to pay out the rest of a 5-year funding agreement with Exploration Place.

Officials with Downtown Wichita are seeking input on the next phase of downtown development.

The Kansas State football team will open its season tomorrow in Ireland.

The University of Kansas announced that its first football game of the season is a sellout in the rebranded David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Top musicians will gather for an annual traditional music contest this weekend in Lawrence

Several local music groups will perform as part of the Heritage Square Concert Series throughout September.

