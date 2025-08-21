Thursday, August 21, 2025

The Library of Congress's Center for the Book has announced its annual "Great Reads from Great Places." KPR's Kaye McIntyre reports on the two books picked to represent Kansas this year.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County will add 20 new dispatchers to its 911 center after commissioners voted Wednesday to adopt the county’s 2026 budget.

After a year of drought-related restrictions, Wichita will change its watering guidelines again next month.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is asking other governors not to send members of their National Guard to Washington, DC.

Psychiatric hospitals in Kansas are dealing with a critical shortage of nurses despite the state raising salaries and offering bonuses to attract staff.

A utility that serves parts of the Wichita area is merging.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Legislative Build next week.

The Wichita Wind Surge will take part in a fundraiser to help raise money for flood relief in Texas.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kaye McIntyre, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson