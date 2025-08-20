Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Kansas is known as the bread basket of the world because of its massive wheat production, but in recent years that’s been changing. With poor profits and drier climates, wheat has been harder to manage. But new innovations could rejuvenate the wheat state.

Plus more on these stories:



The city will allow open alcoholic beverages outdoors in a designated part of the Delano district starting next month.

Wichita will have designs for a new community center in Planeview by early next year.

Kansas Democrats are lining up to challenge Republican Roger Marshall for his seat in the U.S. Senate next year.

A nonprofit serving thousands of Kansas and Missouri families impacted by foster care is scaling back its services in response to funding cuts by both states.

When disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski died by suicide the day his federal trial was to start, many of his victims didn’t believe it.

Nursing school admissions and graduations in Kansas are ticking up again for the first time in over a decade.

Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport will no longer offer direct flights to St. Louis beginning in March.

An annual aviation celebration returns to Wichita this month.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson