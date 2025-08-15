Friday, August 15, 2025

There’s a growing trend in education, and you could say it’s a step back in time. More Kansas families are leaving traditional public or private schools and opting instead for microschools. They serve small groups of students in a one-room-schoolhouse type atmosphere. The Wichita school district launched its own microschool last year, and leaders say the experiment has been a success. Suzanne Perez looks at how the Creative Minds Academy is expanding and gaining national attention.

Wichita singer-songwriter Emily Judson's latest single, "It's My Farm," was released in April and has already won honors from the World Songwriting Awards and from Elite Music Awards in the best collaboration category. Judson collaborated with the artist Andrew Chappell [like the little church] on the tune, and she says she didn't have to look far for inspiration. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Emily Judson and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers are considering changes to how the state allocates funding for special education.

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating four school districts in northeast Kansas for allegedly letting transgender students participate in girls’ sports.

A new report finds nearly one in five Kansans meets the clinical criteria for a substance use disorder.

Barry Sanders of Wichita was named to the Associated Press’ All-Time All-America team.

Organizations in Sedgwick County that help adults and children who were victims of crime have received grant funding from the state.

Wichita officials say they expect to meet with WaterWalk developers soon to determine what’s next for the area.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper