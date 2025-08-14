Thursday, August 14, 2025

Lalanea Chastain celebrates the release of her new album, Lucky One, this weekend while she also gets ready to leave Kansas and relocate to North Carolina.

She says the album took several years to complete and is a celebration of the many musical friendships she's established in Wichita.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita School District says it has about 70 teacher vacancies as it prepares to welcome students back to classrooms.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve new score thresholds for state assessments that will separate students into different achievement levels.

A member of the Sedgwick County Commission is proposing cuts to certain arts and cultural services in next year’s budget.

Many immigrants in Kansas will be excluded from certain health services under a new federal policy change.

The University of Kansas has received a $300 million dollar gift, the largest in school history.

Textron Aviation says it will donate $2 million dollars to WSU Tech.

A local nonprofit that teaches young girls life skills through running begins its new season next month.

