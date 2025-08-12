Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Emily Adrian's new novel, Seduction Theory, tests the limits of a marriage, specifically the marriage of a couple who are colleagues in a creative writing program where their MFA student decides to use them as subjects for her thesis. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Adrian about the novel.

Plus more on these stories:



A development company from Indiana wants to build a $50 million dollar apartment complex along the east bank of the Arkansas River downtown.

Eagle-Picher is building a second factory in Pittsburg, Kansas, to meet the demand for weapons batteries.

Communities with more art museums and social groups tend to have better health, according to a University of Kansas Study.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting an immunization clinic this month along with Wichita Public Schools.

Both Missouri and Kansas are making progress in fighting antisemitism.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is mourning the loss of a longtime former director who helped the zoo become world-renowned.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Dylan Lysen, Rachel Schnelle, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay