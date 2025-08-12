Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Emily Adrian's new novel, Seduction Theory, tests the limits of a marriage, specifically the marriage of a couple who are colleagues in a creative writing program where their MFA student decides to use them as subjects for her thesis. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Adrian about the novel.
Plus more on these stories:
- A development company from Indiana wants to build a $50 million dollar apartment complex along the east bank of the Arkansas River downtown.
- Eagle-Picher is building a second factory in Pittsburg, Kansas, to meet the demand for weapons batteries.
- Communities with more art museums and social groups tend to have better health, according to a University of Kansas Study.
- The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting an immunization clinic this month along with Wichita Public Schools.
- Both Missouri and Kansas are making progress in fighting antisemitism.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo is mourning the loss of a longtime former director who helped the zoo become world-renowned.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Dylan Lysen, Rachel Schnelle, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay