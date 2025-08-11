Monday, August 11, 2025

Shane Carter’s only been on the job 3 months. But the executive director of The Kansas African American Museum knows what he wants: To make the museum’s new downtown space a premiere destination for visitors.

Plus more on these stories.



Some Sedgwick County commissioners say the county should consider a new, quarter-cent sales tax in an effort to reduce property taxes.

Four years after a campaign that focused on mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols, several Wichita school board incumbents face challengers and a new voting system in November.

The Kansas Geological Survey is helping teachers connect their material to the water problems the state faces today. We look at the effort to bring environmental awareness to the next generation.

Spirit AeroSystems continues to shed assets as it prepares for its takeover by Boeing, selling its manufacturing facility in Malaysia for $95 million dollars. The plant made parts for both Boeing and Airbus models.

Even though Kansas hasn't recorded a new measles case in more than a month, state health officials say that doesn’t mean the outbreak is over.

Several organizations are sponsoring a Child Care Summit in Wichita this week.

Flags in Kansas will fly at half-staff today to honor a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed last month.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay