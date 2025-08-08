Friday, August 8, 2025

Wichita band Stay The Course has two singles out this summer ahead of a full-length album, Red Flag, which is scheduled for release later this year. The band's Colby Munn says a few years ago he had essentially left music behind but a conversation with Stay The Course's founding member, Joseph Meador, led him to reconsider and, ultimately, to join the band. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Colby Munn and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Leawood attorney Larkin Walsh will join the Kansas Supreme Court after Governor Laura Kelly appointed her Thursday.

Wichita State University is moving ahead with a study to explore creating a dental school.

Federal cuts to food assistance by Republicans can mean more food deserts in Kansas.

A famous rapper’s social justice group is championing a lawsuit filed by five Black women who say they were victimized by former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski.

Leaders of a yet-to-be-built museum in Washington D.C. are at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend.

The Dole VA Medical Center will hold its annual Veterans Art Show today.

