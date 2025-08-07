Thursday, August 7, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Volunteers are restoring the beauty of sandbars on the Kansas River by removing tons of decades-old garbage. Here's Celia Llopis-Jepsen from the Kansas News Service with a closer look.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita Police Department says it served search warrants at locations across the area Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.
- Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz proposed a new strategic plan for the county Wednesday at the latest county commission meeting.
- Old Town businesses and the city have an agreement in the works that may keep the area free of parking meters.
- Kansas is asking for federal help to deal with damage caused by severe weather in June.
- A private prison company urged a state judge Wednesday to allow its Leavenworth facility to reopen.
- A major solar project in southeast Kansas will continue even though federal tax credits are going away.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine, and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper