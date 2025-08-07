© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, August 7, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Volunteers are restoring the beauty of sandbars on the Kansas River by removing tons of decades-old garbage. Here's Celia Llopis-Jepsen from the Kansas News Service with a closer look.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Police Department says it served search warrants at locations across the area Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.
  • Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz proposed a new strategic plan for the county Wednesday at the latest county commission meeting.
  • Old Town businesses and the city have an agreement in the works that may keep the area free of parking meters.
  • Kansas is asking for federal help to deal with damage caused by severe weather in June.
  • A private prison company urged a state judge Wednesday to allow its Leavenworth facility to reopen.
  • A major solar project in southeast Kansas will continue even though federal tax credits are going away.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine, and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell