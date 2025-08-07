Thursday, August 7, 2025

Volunteers are restoring the beauty of sandbars on the Kansas River by removing tons of decades-old garbage. Here's Celia Llopis-Jepsen from the Kansas News Service with a closer look.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Police Department says it served search warrants at locations across the area Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz proposed a new strategic plan for the county Wednesday at the latest county commission meeting.

Old Town businesses and the city have an agreement in the works that may keep the area free of parking meters.

Kansas is asking for federal help to deal with damage caused by severe weather in June.

A private prison company urged a state judge Wednesday to allow its Leavenworth facility to reopen.

A major solar project in southeast Kansas will continue even though federal tax credits are going away.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine, and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper