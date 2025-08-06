Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Musician Maria Elena Silva has just released two new albums. The first, "Wise Men Never Try," finds the former Wichitan interpreting standards such as "All of Me" and "Some Enchanted Evening." The second, "Wise Men Never Try Vol. II" is comprised of Civil War era songs. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Maria Elena Silva about these collections.

Plus more on these stories:



Joseph Shepard handily won the top spot in the District 1 primary on Tuesday night. We look at what's next in the city council race.

Two incumbents advanced yesterday to the general election for their seats on the Wichita school board.

Voters in Maize easily approved a one-cent sales tax increase yesterday.

For the second quarter in a row, Spirit AeroSystems reported losses of more than $600 million dollars.

US Senator Roger Marshall will be the featured speaker at a Federal Issues forum this month.

People giving birth in Kansas typically face lower total costs than the rest of the country. But new data from Fair Health shows births are still costly.

Planners for next year’s World Cup are recruiting thousands of volunteers to help host the largest sporting event in Kansas City history.

The Wichita Wind Surge has announced its schedule for the 2026 baseball season.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Halle Jackson, Suzanne Perez, Noah Taborda and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay