Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 1, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
An artist's drive to create almost never stops, even when they’re building a career in another field. Kelly Rundell is a testament to that creative spirit. Torin Andersen talked with Rundell during an open studio at Mark Arts.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Members of the public shared their thoughts on Sedgwick County’s proposed 2026 budget at a hearing Wednesday night.
  • The state of Kansas is defying a federal request for personal data on recipients of food benefits.
  • Federal officers detained up to 12 workers at two Mexican restaurants in the Kansas City area Wednesday.
  • A foundation started by Charles Koch is part of an effort to use technology to assist low-income people.
  • Wichita State University will receive more than $1 million dollars in grant funding to develop more advanced generative artificial intelligence.
  • An enormous bolt of lightning that raced across the sky from Texas to Kansas has officially been declared the longest ever recorded.
  • The Read ICT project will hold a free book swap Saturday morning at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Torin Andersen, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
