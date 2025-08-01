Friday, August 1, 2025
An artist's drive to create almost never stops, even when they’re building a career in another field. Kelly Rundell is a testament to that creative spirit. Torin Andersen talked with Rundell during an open studio at Mark Arts.
Plus more on these stories:
- Members of the public shared their thoughts on Sedgwick County’s proposed 2026 budget at a hearing Wednesday night.
- The state of Kansas is defying a federal request for personal data on recipients of food benefits.
- Federal officers detained up to 12 workers at two Mexican restaurants in the Kansas City area Wednesday.
- A foundation started by Charles Koch is part of an effort to use technology to assist low-income people.
- Wichita State University will receive more than $1 million dollars in grant funding to develop more advanced generative artificial intelligence.
- An enormous bolt of lightning that raced across the sky from Texas to Kansas has officially been declared the longest ever recorded.
- The Read ICT project will hold a free book swap Saturday morning at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Torin Andersen, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper