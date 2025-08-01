Friday, August 1, 2025

An artist's drive to create almost never stops, even when they’re building a career in another field. Kelly Rundell is a testament to that creative spirit. Torin Andersen talked with Rundell during an open studio at Mark Arts.

Members of the public shared their thoughts on Sedgwick County’s proposed 2026 budget at a hearing Wednesday night.

The state of Kansas is defying a federal request for personal data on recipients of food benefits.

Federal officers detained up to 12 workers at two Mexican restaurants in the Kansas City area Wednesday.

A foundation started by Charles Koch is part of an effort to use technology to assist low-income people.

Wichita State University will receive more than $1 million dollars in grant funding to develop more advanced generative artificial intelligence.

An enormous bolt of lightning that raced across the sky from Texas to Kansas has officially been declared the longest ever recorded.

The Read ICT project will hold a free book swap Saturday morning at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

