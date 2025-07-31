Thursday, July 31, 2025

About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them—perhaps dozens—manage to cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. Among animal welfare groups, these lucky pigs are known as “jumpers.” KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on one “jumper” recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



A third public meeting to gather input on the Downtown Wichita Action Plan will be held next month.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce is under new leadership.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab was part of a meeting this week at the White House dealing with election security.

Democrat Chris Mann says he will run for Kansas attorney general again.

Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids is calling on the Trump administration to send Kansas delayed funding that was appropriated for forestry and firefighting.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say government officials and the public sometimes talk past each other about drought.

Kansas families have an additional week to get free tickets to museums, zoos and other attractions.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

