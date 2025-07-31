© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them—perhaps dozens—manage to cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. Among animal welfare groups, these lucky pigs are known as “jumpers.” KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on one “jumper” recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A third public meeting to gather input on the Downtown Wichita Action Plan will be held next month.
  • The Kansas Chamber of Commerce is under new leadership.
  • Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab was part of a meeting this week at the White House dealing with election security.
  • Democrat Chris Mann says he will run for Kansas attorney general again.
  • Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids is calling on the Trump administration to send Kansas delayed funding that was appropriated for forestry and firefighting.
  • Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say government officials and the public sometimes talk past each other about drought.
  • Kansas families have an additional week to get free tickets to museums, zoos and other attractions.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell