Thursday, July 31, 2025
About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them—perhaps dozens—manage to cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. Among animal welfare groups, these lucky pigs are known as “jumpers.” KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports on one “jumper” recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas.
Plus more on these stories:
- A third public meeting to gather input on the Downtown Wichita Action Plan will be held next month.
- The Kansas Chamber of Commerce is under new leadership.
- Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab was part of a meeting this week at the White House dealing with election security.
- Democrat Chris Mann says he will run for Kansas attorney general again.
- Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids is calling on the Trump administration to send Kansas delayed funding that was appropriated for forestry and firefighting.
- Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say government officials and the public sometimes talk past each other about drought.
- Kansas families have an additional week to get free tickets to museums, zoos and other attractions.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper