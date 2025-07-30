Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Changes to federal food assistance could cause thousands of Kansans to lose some or all of their benefits. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service explains, the consequences for low-income families will depend now, more than ever, on state lawmakers.

Plus more on these stories:



State and local authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail.

The State of Kansas will pay out $275,000 dollars in a settlement after a prisoner was allegedly killed by his cellmate.

Investigators say a man killed by Wichita Police last week had told friends he wanted police to shoot him.

A 38-year-old Kansas man accused of killing a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with capital murder Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County commission, Wichita city council and school board held a rare meeting on sharing services Tuesday.

As Wichita students prepare to go back to class, some parents are worried about immigration enforcement at schools.

Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids says she wants to help thousands of Kansans who are losing federal food assistance.

Boeing says it reduced losses and grew revenue in the second quarter.

June was the busiest month in the 10-year history of Eisenhower National Airport.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper