Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Stephanie Wambugu’s debut novel, Lonely Crowds, looks at a decades-long friendship that explores the nature of intimacy, desire, class and time. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Wambugu about the book.

Federal safety officials will hold hearings this week concerning the deadly crash involving a commercial airline flight from Wichita.

Kansans on Medicaid may have better luck finding a dentist because of reimbursement rate increases for dental providers.

Kansas officials want more inspections of congregate care facilities that house foster children.

McConnell Air Force Base held a change of command ceremony Monday to welcome its new leader.

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act increases safety nets for farmers who grow commodities, like corn or wheat.

Planting season for sunflowers has begun.

McLean Boulevard just south of Douglas will be closed for the next two weeks.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Aminah Jenkins, Beth Golay, Blaise Mesa, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay

