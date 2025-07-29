© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Stephanie Wambugu’s debut novel, Lonely Crowds, looks at a decades-long friendship that explores the nature of intimacy, desire, class and time. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Wambugu about the book.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Federal safety officials will hold hearings this week concerning the deadly crash involving a commercial airline flight from Wichita.
  • Kansans on Medicaid may have better luck finding a dentist because of reimbursement rate increases for dental providers.
  • Kansas officials want more inspections of congregate care facilities that house foster children.
  • McConnell Air Force Base held a change of command ceremony Monday to welcome its new leader.
  • The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act increases safety nets for farmers who grow commodities, like corn or wheat.
  • Planting season for sunflowers has begun.
  • McLean Boulevard just south of Douglas will be closed for the next two weeks.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Aminah Jenkins, Beth Golay, Blaise Mesa, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell