Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Stephanie Wambugu’s debut novel, Lonely Crowds, looks at a decades-long friendship that explores the nature of intimacy, desire, class and time. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Wambugu about the book.
Plus more on these stories:
- Federal safety officials will hold hearings this week concerning the deadly crash involving a commercial airline flight from Wichita.
- Kansans on Medicaid may have better luck finding a dentist because of reimbursement rate increases for dental providers.
- Kansas officials want more inspections of congregate care facilities that house foster children.
- McConnell Air Force Base held a change of command ceremony Monday to welcome its new leader.
- The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act increases safety nets for farmers who grow commodities, like corn or wheat.
- Planting season for sunflowers has begun.
- McLean Boulevard just south of Douglas will be closed for the next two weeks.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Aminah Jenkins, Beth Golay, Blaise Mesa, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay