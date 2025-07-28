© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 28, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 2004, 9 of every 10 buildings constructed in Wichita were single-family homes. Builders cranked out more than 1400 that year. Now, there’s a sizable gap between the homes Wichita has and the homes it needs.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita high schools will offer girls flag football as a new sport this year.
  • Machinists Union members at Bombardier have approved a new four-year contract.
  • The city council, Sedgwick county commission and Wichita school board will hold a joint meeting tomorrow.
  • Parents in southwest Kansas are raising concerns over child safety with federal immigration enforcement increasing its presence there.
  • The US Department of Energy has canceled a nearly $5 billion dollar loan guarantee for new transmission line.
  • University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from a Lawrence hospital over the weekend after undergoing a heart procedure.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Maddy Busby, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay