Monday, July 28, 2025

In 2004, 9 of every 10 buildings constructed in Wichita were single-family homes. Builders cranked out more than 1400 that year. Now, there’s a sizable gap between the homes Wichita has and the homes it needs.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita high schools will offer girls flag football as a new sport this year.

Machinists Union members at Bombardier have approved a new four-year contract.

The city council, Sedgwick county commission and Wichita school board will hold a joint meeting tomorrow.

Parents in southwest Kansas are raising concerns over child safety with federal immigration enforcement increasing its presence there.

The US Department of Energy has canceled a nearly $5 billion dollar loan guarantee for new transmission line.

University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from a Lawrence hospital over the weekend after undergoing a heart procedure.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Maddy Busby, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay