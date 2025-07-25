Friday, July 25, 2025

When you think of printmaking, you might imagine your favorite logo on a shirt or on all of those beautifully designed boxes your favorite goods come in. It’s sturdy work and is meant to last. Artist Anthony Correro prints using dust. His temporary works are intended to make a lasting impact due to their ephemeral nature. Torin Andersen talked with Correro at the Lawrence art center. His residency there ends soon but the next leg of his journey is secured, albeit, temporarily.

A teenager is dead following a shooting at the Wichita police station at 21st and Hillside Thursday morning.

Frustration is mounting between the Kansas commerce secretary and state lawmakers over the rollout of COVID-19 relief funding.

A federal court ruled this week that Kansas lawmakers tried to suppress free speech with a law that blocked groups from sending advance ballot applications to voters.

Kansas officials want more inspections of congregate care facilities that house foster children.

The Trump administration has approved federal disaster help for parts of Kansas affected by spring storms.

Included in the Trump Administration's tax and spending bill is a 50-billion dollar fund for rural health care.

The number of measles cases in Kansas continues to slow.

Textron Aviation says revenue was up slightly in the second quarter, although profits fell.

