Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Trump administration withheld billions of dollars for schools earlier this month… including funding that Kansas districts rely on to support students learning English as a second language. Elizabeth Ault teaches high schoolers in Shawnee Mission. She says the funding freeze will cause "an ache" for schools, and some may have to cut positions or programs. Jodi Fortino sat down with Ault to talk about how students like hers will be impacted…

Plus more on these stories:



Advance in-person voting for the primary election begins this week at five Wichita locations.

A new report says less than a third of public schools in America are screening students for mental health problems.

Some Kansas universities are directing employees to remove pronouns from their official email signatures to comply with a new state law.

Wichita-area children can get continue to get free meals through a program that begins Monday, 7-28.

A $200,000 thousand dollar redesign of Wichita bus routes got the green light from the city council on Tuesday.

Sedgwick County residents will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed 2026 county budget next week.

For the first since their Super Bowl loss last February, the Kansas City Chiefs’ full squad reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, for the 2025 season.

