© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Early works of native Kansan and photographer Gordon Parks are on display at the Wichita Art Museum. The exhibition Homeward to the Prairie I Come features Parks’ documentary work for LIFE magazine along with photos highlighting Black culture from the 1950s onward. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school leaders say a freeze on federal funding could hurt programs for students learning English as a second language.
  • A political forum will be held this weekend with candidates running for Wichita city council and the Board of Education.
  • A political forum will be held this weekend with candidates running for Wichita city council and the Board of Education.
  • Democratic state Senator Ethan Corson of Johnson County announced Tuesday that he is entering the race for Kansas governor.
  • Kansas may have overpaid up to $53 million last school year to support students who are at risk of academic failure.
  • A new professional pet grooming program will be offered at Butler Community College's Andover campus this fall.
  • Corn sweat is heating up Kansas and the Midwest.
  • Officials with the Kansas City Chiefs say they are making progress in stadium negotiations with lawmakers in both Kansas and Missouri.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Aminah Jenkins, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell