Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Early works of native Kansan and photographer Gordon Parks are on display at the Wichita Art Museum. The exhibition Homeward to the Prairie I Come features Parks’ documentary work for LIFE magazine along with photos highlighting Black culture from the 1950s onward. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school leaders say a freeze on federal funding could hurt programs for students learning English as a second language.

A political forum will be held this weekend with candidates running for Wichita city council and the Board of Education.

Democratic state Senator Ethan Corson of Johnson County announced Tuesday that he is entering the race for Kansas governor.

Kansas may have overpaid up to $53 million last school year to support students who are at risk of academic failure.

A new professional pet grooming program will be offered at Butler Community College's Andover campus this fall.

Corn sweat is heating up Kansas and the Midwest.

Officials with the Kansas City Chiefs say they are making progress in stadium negotiations with lawmakers in both Kansas and Missouri.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Aminah Jenkins, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper