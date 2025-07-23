Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Early works of native Kansan and photographer Gordon Parks are on display at the Wichita Art Museum. The exhibition Homeward to the Prairie I Come features Parks’ documentary work for LIFE magazine along with photos highlighting Black culture from the 1950s onward. KMUW’s Carla Eckels has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school leaders say a freeze on federal funding could hurt programs for students learning English as a second language.
- A political forum will be held this weekend with candidates running for Wichita city council and the Board of Education.
- A political forum will be held this weekend with candidates running for Wichita city council and the Board of Education.
- Democratic state Senator Ethan Corson of Johnson County announced Tuesday that he is entering the race for Kansas governor.
- Kansas may have overpaid up to $53 million last school year to support students who are at risk of academic failure.
- A new professional pet grooming program will be offered at Butler Community College's Andover campus this fall.
- Corn sweat is heating up Kansas and the Midwest.
- Officials with the Kansas City Chiefs say they are making progress in stadium negotiations with lawmakers in both Kansas and Missouri.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Aminah Jenkins, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper