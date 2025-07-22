Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Inspiration for writers can come from any number of sources. For her novel, There Are Rivers in the Sky, author Elif Shafak tells KMUW's Beth Golay that she drew inspiration from two quite difference sources... The Epic of Gilgamesh, and a single drop of water.

Plus more on these stories:



Work began Monday morning on a road project that will slow traffic on Kellogg in downtown Wichita.

The Wichita City Council is expected to approve a study to see whether sediment is reducing the capacity of Cheney Reservoir.

With two and a half months left in the federal fiscal year, the Trump administration has yet to release money that states use for forestry and firefighting.

A soil conservation program has lost nearly half of its state funding in one Midwestern state.

The unemployment rate in Sedgwick County jumped about 10% in June.

Health care workers for Kansas and Missouri clinics run by Encompass Medical Group are demanding higher wages.

The Great Plains Nature Center will host an event highlighting its park after hours.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Jess Savage, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper