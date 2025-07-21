Monday, July 21, 2025

This year's All-Star game displayed a heavily debated topic in recent years: an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes. Though nothing official has been announced, there are indications the new system will be used by the Kansas City Royals and all the other Major League Baseball teams next season.

Plus more on these stories:

The US Department of Education announced Friday that it will restore some of the federal education funds that were withheld earlier this month.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson announced his bid for governor in Wichita Sunday, becoming the latest Republican to enter a crowded primary.

Advance voting for the August 5th primary begins today in Wichita.

Candidates headed to the primary election for Wichita school board and city council will gather for a question-and-answer forum Thursday, at 6 pm at the Urban League of Kansas at Ninth Street and Grove.

National highway safety officials are reminding parents and caregivers to prevent child heatstroke deaths in vehicles.

Charity services are strained in southwest Kansas as they try to assist migrants who lost jobs after the Trump administration revoked their temporary legal protections.

A Kansas economist says proposed solar farms will still be a boon to the state despite expected increased energy prices.

